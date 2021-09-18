Venezuela Proposes a General Secretariat for Celac

President Nicolas Maduro called for the reactivation of mechanisms for analyzing economic, social, political, and trade integration proposals.

Addressing the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro reiterated the need to set up a "powerful" bloc's General Secretariat to promote the region's multilateralism, integration, and cooperation.

"I propose the constitution of CELAC General Secretariat with sufficient power to take the reins of the construction of what is the dream of Latin American and Caribbean integration," President Maduro said.

The Bolivarian President vowed for the resumption activities by Ministers Councils on economic, social, and political issues to address the proposals on trade integration and economic development.

President Maduro took also the opportunity to thank the Mexican government for supporting political talks between representatives of the opposition sectors and the Venezuelan government in recent months.

We arrived in Mexico,the beautiful land of Emiliano Zapata, on the occasion of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC. A propitious space for meeting and advancing towards the integration of the peoples of our immense region, the South @PlasenciaFelix https://t.co/ILr7IM2EsK — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) September 18, 2021

Replying to arguments related to human rights and democracy promotion, the Bolivarian President assured Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou that Venezuela is open to a sincere debate without interference.

"We must turn the page on the divisionism that has taken hold in Latin America, the harassment of the Bolivarian Revolution, and now the incessant harassment of the Cuban and Nicaraguan Revolutions," President Maduro stressed.

He also regretted that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro excluded the South American nation from the CELAC forum, noting that the decision was a clear negationist and divisive move.