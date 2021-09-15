Venezuela Backs UN Report on Bad Effects of Coercive Measures

Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia stated that Venezuela values the efforts of the United Nations Special Rapporteur, Alena Douhan, who presented the most recent report on the harmful effects of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States on the South American country.

During her participation in the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Douhan stated that the unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela had generated a tremendous negative impact on the population.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister said in the same meeting, via videoconference, that it has been clearly established that these "measures," in the form of collective punishments, applied by the U.S. with the connivance of other States and the European Union (EU), have flagrantly violated international law and constitute crimes against humanity.

"In an accentuated and blatant manner, since 2015, Venezuela has suffered the onslaught of a multidimensional financial, economic and patrimonial attack, with more than 430 coercive measures that have blocked its foreign and private trade, against every legal principle of sovereign immunity," he denounced.

He detailed that due to the illegal sanctions, contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and the most elementary principles of international law, Venezuela has suffered losses exceeding 130 billion dollars.

"The unilateral coercive measures constitute crimes against humanity. That is how we suffered, and that is how we denounced it in February 2020, when we requested an investigation to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity committed by the U.S. against the Venezuelan people," he stressed.

The consequences of these "measures," Chancellor Plasencia added, have translated into a drastic reduction of 99% of Venezuela's income, with a negative impact that has extended to all areas.

In his report, presented by videoconference, Douhan stated that his report clearly and unequivocally demonstrates that the so-called U.S. sanctions are in flagrant violation of international law.

The report demonstrates that different planned sectorial and unilateral measures that have been applied against Venezuela do not correspond to the requirements of international law.

He added that they are also not in accordance with the principle of sovereign equality of States, the immunity of the State's assets, its officials and diplomats.

Douhan considered that the sectoral sanctions concerning oil, gold, and mining, the economic blockade, and the freezing of the Central Bank of Venezuela assets had exacerbated the economic and humanitarian situation.

"This has had a devastating effect on the entire population of Venezuela," said the rapporteur, while expressing that several foreign partners, banks, and companies have been reluctant to do business with Venezuela for fear of sanctions.