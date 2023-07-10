Palestine Urges Biden to Translate Words Into Practical Actions

"The Israeli cabinet ministers who back settling anywhere they want in the West Bank are part of the problem in the conflict," the U.S. president said.

On Sunday, Palestine called on U.S. President Joe Biden to interpret his words criticizing the Israeli government into practical measures that protect the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged Biden to "stop the expansion of Israeli settlement" and "to compel the Israeli government to engage in a political track of negotiations to resolve the conflict."

"The Israeli government's continuation in its illegal settlement will expose it not only to accountability in accordance with the rules of international law and UN resolutions but also to UN sanctions," it said.

On Sunday, Biden said that the current Israeli government has some "of the most extreme members" he's seen in Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

"The Israeli cabinet ministers who back settling anywhere they want in the West Bank are part of the problem in the conflict," Biden added.

Israeli occupation authorities have forced the Palestinian man Mohammed Al-Julani to self-demolish his two shops in the city of occupied Jerusalem town of Beit Hanina, under the pretext of building without a permit. pic.twitter.com/c1FYOgrDrT — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) July 10, 2023

The Palestian Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed what it described as "the unprecedented slap that President Biden has dealt to the Israeli government for the first time."

It also called on Biden's administration "to fulfill its announced commitments to the Palestinian cause and to support the legal approaches of Palestine in international forums."

In 2013, the United States sponsored direct peace talks between Israel and Palestine for nine months. However, the talks stopped in March 2014 following deep disputes on settlements and the border of the Palestinian state.

The current Israeli government is headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won 64 seats with his far-right allies in the 2022 elections. He was sworn in on Dec. 29, 2022.