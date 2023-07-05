Morocco Condemns Israeli Military Operation in West Bank

"The attacks on the Palestinian territories do not contribute to creating an environment conducive to dialogue and peace in the region," FM Bourita said.

On Tuesday, Morocco expressed its "condemnation and rejection of the multiple Israeli aggressions against the northern West Bank city of Jenin."

"The attacks on the Palestinian territories do not contribute to creating an environment conducive to dialogue and peace in the region," Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita said.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi at the end of the 6th session of the Morocco-Oman Joint Commission.

The development in West Bank could "threaten any remaining hope for peace in the Middle East and fan the flames of extremism and violence in the region," warned Bourita, adding that there will be no regional peace without a just and final settlement to the Palestinian issue.

The UN says it is ‘alarmed’ at Israel's largest assault in decades in the occupied West Bank that has killed at least 10 Palestinians in Jenin and one in Ramallah ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VaZBQu0qwF — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 4, 2023

Busaidi, for his part, stressed that "the Middle East cannot enjoy lasting stability without a peaceful, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue."

The Omani top diplomat also underlined the importance of restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Palestinian sources said on Tuesday that the death toll of Palestinians killed in the two-day Israeli raid on Jenin climbed to 13, while more than 150 others were injured.