Colombia Rejects Israeli Military Offensive in Jenin

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia expressed concern over the military operation carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin.

The arrival of Leftist politician Gustavo Petro to the Colombian presidency has been reflected in a notable change in position regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry of this South American country openly addressed the offensive by the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in 120 injuries and the deaths of twelve Palestinians, including four minors.

The Israeli military operation has also led to the displacement of around 3,000 residents from the Jenin refugee camp, which has been completely destroyed and left without water and electricity services.

Thousands of people take part in the funeral of the 12 Palestinians who were killed by Israeli occupation forces during the Israeli military raid into Jenin Camp north of West Bank. pic.twitter.com/1R2ZYxXK4E — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) July 5, 2023

"The Colombian government expresses deep concern over the events unfolding since Monday morning in the Jenin camp in the occupied Palestinian territories, which have sparked a cycle of violence resulting in civilian deaths and dozens of injured people," said the Foreign Ministry.

"We reject any recourse to violence or unilateral actions that contribute to further confrontation and tension, worsening the humanitarian situation in a densely populated area and creating obstacles to achieving peace and the viability of the two-state solution."

This South Ameican nation also expressed concern over the actions carried out by Israeli settlers and the Israeli's announcement to expand settlements in the West Bank.

It also called for "Israel and Palestine to resume a dialogue leading to a definitive solution to the conflict... in accordance with international law and the United Nations resolutions."