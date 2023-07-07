Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Nablus

Since January, at least 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

On Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians and injured three people during the clashes in the old city of Nablus.

Fierce clashes broke out when dozens of Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli troops who stormed Nablus and surrounded a house for a manhunt, during which some Palestinians opened fire at the soldiers, and the latter fired back.

Ahmad Jibril, director of emergency in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, said the two killed Palestinians were identified as Hamza Maqboul and Khairy Shahin.

Israel didn't immediately comment on the incident. However, Israel Radio reported that an Israeli army force entered the old city of Nablus to arrest wanted Palestinians, adding that three Palestinians were arrested before it pulled out from the area.

Watch: The body of a Palestinian martyr was pulled out from a house which had been besieged by Israeli occupation forces before killing two youths during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, this morning. pic.twitter.com/fJvhBhoIYU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 7, 2023

This came at the height of the violence since Israel unleashed a large-scale military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which has left 12 Palestinians dead, dozens injured, and civilian infrastructure massively destroyed.

The Israeli aggression, considered by observers to be the most aggressive since the Second Intifada (2000-2005), included at least 1,000 soldiers and airstrikes.

The streets of a densely populated refugee camp have been the scene of a tenacious resistance by Palestinians to the Israeli occupation forces, which have left extensive rubble and devastation in their wake.

