Israeli Army Offensive on Jenin Leaves 10 Dead and 100 Injured

Palestinian President Abbas called on the international community to intervene immediately to compel Israel to stop displacing the people of Jenin camp.

The Israeli army's military operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp continued for the second day on Tuesday.

In a new death toll update, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that ten Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured, including 20 in critical condition.

Israeli army drones attacked posts belonging to Palestinian militant groups after 500 families were evacuated from their homes on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

There was no electricity or water in the camp and the camp infrastructure was damaged due to the Israeli aggression, Jenin Mayor Nidal Obeidi denounced.

The Israeli army, in cooperation with the police and the General Security Service (Shin Bet), is continuing the military operation in the Jenin camp.

They discovered an explosives laboratory containing hundreds of explosive devices and other means of combat, as well as military equipment, including communication devices.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the United Nations and the international community to intervene immediately to compel Israel to stop "displacing the people of Jenin camp."

The West Bank is experiencing its highest peak of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-2005). So far this year, the Israeli forces have killed 153 Palestinians, including 26 children. In response to Israeli state terrorism, new Palestinian armed groups have been proliferating.