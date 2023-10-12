Israeli Attack on Gaza Continues, Over 1500 Palestinians Killed

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing conflict.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombardment has risen to 1,537 in the sixth day of the escalation.

The Ministry noted that 500 of the dead are children, and 276 are women and put the number of injured at 7,212 while more than 1,300 Israelis lost their lives and some 3,300 were injured.

The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began last October 7 continues today with gas bomb attacks by Israeli occupation forces on homes near the western entrance to the town of Kafr al-Dik, west of Salfit.

Today, it was reported that at least 45 people were killed and dozens injured from an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike on a residential building in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mostly were women and children under 18 years old, including a one-year-old baby.

Palestinian Ministry of Health: 1537 Palestinians, including 500 children and 276 women, were killed and 6612 Palestinians, including 1644 children and 1005 women, were wounded on the 6th day. In the West Bank, 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces!

A separate Israeli airstrike in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza, killed six civilians, while five other members of the Al-Masri family were killed in the center of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

In Abu Haya, more than 10 members of one family were also killed by shelling from Israeli warplanes, north of the Gaza Strip.

For its part the Ministry of Public Works and Housing indicated that at least 2,540 homes have been destroyed, and 22,850 have suffered partial damage, including health institutions which have been targeted by air strikes.

محاولة إنقاذ طفل عالق تحت الأنقاض، بعد استهداف طائرات الجيش الإسرائيلي لمنزل من عدة طوابق في مخيم البريج وسط قطاع #غزة.#فلسطين #فلسطين_المحتلة #طوفان_الاقصىى pic.twitter.com/FYnYcb9qqG — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) October 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "An attempt to rescue a child trapped under the rubble, after Israeli army aircraft targeted a multi-storey house in the Bureij camp in the middle of Strip."

Amid the current upsurge in violence, the UN has denounced attacks to health facilities and urban destruction. "Facilities and all hospitals and schools must never be attacked," UN Secretary General António Guterres said. He further called for "crucial life-saving supplies such as fuel, food and water to be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now."

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday in a statement that "time is running out to avert a humanitarian catastrophe." WHO said that hospitals in the Gaza Strip are "on the brink of collapse" in the face of the ongoing massive Israeli aerial bombardment.

The organization urged to urgently guarantee medical, humanitarian and fuel supplies to Gaza, in the face of a "total blockade" after Israel cut off electricity, gas and water supplies.