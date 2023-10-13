Israel Warns Palestinians to Evacuate Gaza

On Thursday night, the Israeli army attacked about 750 targets in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the southern area of the coastal enclave ahead of a possible Israeli ground offensive.

"The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians... for their own safety and protection. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made," the IDF said.

According to the IDF, Hamas militants are using underground tunnels in the city to hide. Israel is believed to be preparing for a ground incursion on the Gaza Strip.

Since this round of attacks between Hamas and Israel began on Saturday, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against targets in Gaza. So far over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

A 13-year-old Palestinian girl sends a message to the whole world to stop Israel’s aggression on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/spf0iliGxy — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 13, 2023

On Friday, at least 13 hostages captured by Hamas were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said.

"Foreigners and Israelis were killed during the intense Israeli attacks in northern Gaza and inside Gaza City during the past 24 hours," it said, adding that six were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, while seven were killed in separate places in Gaza City.

