Jordanian King Urges to Open Humanitarian Corridors for Gaza

King Abdullah II made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman.

On Friday, King Abdullah II of Jordan underlined the need to open humanitarian corridors to allow medical and relief aid into the Gaza Strip.

The king made the remarks during a meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jordan's capital Amman on Friday, where he also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and working to end the conflict in Gaza and urged efforts to prevent a spillover of the ongoing crisis into neighboring countries.

The king also noted that the international community should work to prevent the violence from spreading into the West Bank, calling for the protection of innocent civilians on all sides, in line with shared human values and international law.

He also underlined the need to create a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and prevent more cycles of violence and war in the region.

1799 Palestinians killed, 6388 injured in the lsraeli aggression on Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/vj2zpt7rmX — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 13, 2023

The U.S. diplomat also held a meeting with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, during which the Jordanian diplomat emphasized the necessity of immediately delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The two sides also looked into efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian repercussions of the ongoing conflict, and the danger of further escalation in the region. The Royal Hashemite Court did not reveal any remarks of the U.S. diplomat.

Blinken arrived in Amman Friday amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The U.S. diplomat also held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman.