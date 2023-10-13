Erdogan Calls for Protecting Gazans With Macron Over Phone

On Thursday, Norwegian FM Huitfeldt called for de-escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said human rights violations aimed at innocent civilians in Gaza were "unacceptable" in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

Erdogan said that his country is providing aid to people in need and Western countries should do more to reduce tensions and avoid actions that do not promote peace.

He told Macron that Türkiye suggests resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict permanently based on a two-state solution, and if all parties approach the issue with sincerity, a solution can be found to bring peace to the region and the world.

On Friday, Turkish military aircraft landed in Egypt, carrying on board a shipment of medical and relief aid that will be delivered to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. The aid is being handed over to Egyptian authorities for delivery.

"All actions that could contribute to a further escalation of the situation must be avoided," she said, adding that there is no military solution to the conflict and the only way to achieve peace is to restart a political process.

Huitfeldt said Norway encourages the international community to continue its financial assistance to the Palestinian people.

"The situation will only deteriorate further if the international community suspends or reduces its assistance at this critical juncture," she said.