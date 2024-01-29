Palestine: Israel’s Campaign Against UN Humanitarian Agency Denounced

In the last few hours, some ten countries, including Australia, Germany, the United States and Canada, temporarily suspended their aid to the UNRWA after Israel accused several of its workers of taking part in the operation carried out by Hamas on October 7.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Government denounced a campaign by Israeli authorities against the United Nations agency that aids the Palestinian people, and called on the international community not to support this strategy.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration condemned the “systematic campaign of incitement” against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Israel’s offensive started during the genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry said.

As the largest humanitarian organisation in the #GazaStrip - we will do whatever possible to continue our indispensable work to support the people of ��#Gaza



The Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the measures adopted by those governments before the conclusion of the UN investigation, and urged them to rescind them immediately.

Israel’s accusations, if proven, should not affect the UNRWA’s work, as such actions do not reflect its policies nor the guidelines and instructions from its officials, the institution stressed.

Hussein al-Sheikh, general secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, issued a similar statement.

We call on the countries that have announced the suspension of their support to UNRWA to reverse their decision immediately to avoid political and humanitarian risks, he said.