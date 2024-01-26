Hague Court Demands Israel to Prevent Genocide in Gaza

The ICJ requires Israel to take immediate and effective measures to allow humanitarian assistance access to the Strip.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) made its first decision on the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel for genocide crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

While the judges did not rule on whether the Zionist state is committing genocide, they issued a kind of "restraining order" to study the case in its entirety, which could take years.

The ICJ requires Israel to take immediate and effective measures to allow humanitarian assistance access to Gaza and “punish” any incitement to genocide against Palestinian civilians. This United Nations body, however, did not call for a ceasefire.

As part of the provisional measures to be taken, the ICJ also asked the Zionist state to “ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any act” prohibited by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

ICJ President Joan Donoghue declared that South Africa has the right to file a lawsuit against Israel, and Palestinians have the right to be protected against acts of genocide. She mentioned that some accusations against Israel fall under the Genocide Convention.

This judge also acknowledged that Israel caused a large number of victims, massive destruction, and the forced displacement of a significant portion of the population in Gaza.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa submitted a request to initiate proceedings against Israel before the Hague Court in connection with genocidal acts committed in the Gaza Strip and to seek the urgent suspension of the Israeli military campaign.

So far, the lawsuit against Israel has been supported by countries such as Bolivia, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Namibia, Pakistan, Turkey, Venezuela, and the 57 states belonging to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In one of the responses to this process, the Israeli state rejected the accusations and stated that the United Nations should be brought to trial, accusing it of being "complicit" in tunnel excavation in Gaza and using international aid "for the production of missiles and rockets."