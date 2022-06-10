Palestine Delivers to ICC Dossier Into Murder of Journalist

The investigation conducted by the Palestinian authorities determined that the journalist was deliberately shot by Israeli soldiers, as she was clearly identified as a journalist on her vest and helmet.



The Palestinian government handed over Thursday to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, the results of the official investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces.

Palestinian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Riyad Al-Maliki made the handover to ICC prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan QC on the May 11 incident in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Al Maliki urged the prosecutor that those responsible for this and other crimes committed by Israeli soldiers against civilians in Palestine, such as children, women, journalists, doctors, among others, be brought to international justice.

"Israel commits crimes in broad daylight, brags about its crimes, passes laws that promote war crimes and crimes against humanity, adopts budgets and establishes policies, all in public, and kills in front of the cameras," the diplomat said.

At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates questioned the delay in conducting a transparent and tangible investigation into the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and called for this issue to be treated as a priority in the body's inquiries.

The investigation conducted by the Palestinian authorities determined that the journalist was deliberately shot by Israeli soldiers, as she was clearly identified as a journalist on her vest and helmet.

The file of this process will be added to the investigation opened since 2014 at the Court of The Hague for the crimes of the conflict in Palestine.