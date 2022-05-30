'Israel Has Crossed the Red Lines in Jerusalem': Palestinian PM

Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Abu Rudeineh also rejected the remarks of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in which he said that "Jerusalem is a unified city."

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayeh harshly condemned the violence unleashed by Israeli ultranationalists on Sunday in Jerusalem and denounced that Israel "has crossed all the red lines" in the Holy City and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

What happened yesterday in the Old City of Jerusalem and its surroundings "is an important and dangerous change in the cycle of conflict with the Israeli occupation," Shtayeh warned today during the meeting of his government cabinet.

He also stated that Israel has violated international agreements with its repeated aggression against the Temple Mount "and its attempt to impose a reality that contradicts" the situation in the occupied eastern part of the city, which the Palestinians claim as their capital.

Supported by the occupation forces on Sunday, thousands of Israelis - mostly from the extreme right and religious - carried out the "March of the Flags" through the Muslim quarter of the Old City. As they walked through the streets, they assaulted Palestinians, hurled racist slurs, and shouted slogans such as "Death to the Arabs."

On Monday, Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh rejected the remarks of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in which he said that "Jerusalem is a unified city."

"East Jerusalem and all its holy sites will remain the eternal capital of the state of Palestine under the United Nations resolutions and international law,. Security and stability would never be achieved in the region as long as Israel continues its war on the Palestinian people and their land," he said.

Abu Rudeineh added that the only way to achieve stability and everlasting peace is to gain the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, mainly establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"The Israeli remarks will never give legitimacy to the occupation of the city of Jerusalem," he noted, adding that the U.S. is requested to bear its responsibilities "to stop the Israeli violations and stop its double-standard policy."

