Palestinian PM Calls on Int’l Community to Sanction Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Wednesday called on the international community to move from condemnation to imposing sanctions on Israel in light of "daily" aggression against Palestinians.

Ishtaye made the remarks while addressing a European celebration held in the West Bank city of Ramallah attended by representatives of Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.



He said Israel's endless daily aggression, "including the displacement and the killing of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, constitutes a real disaster."



Ishtaye accused Israel of "acting systematically to destroy any opportunity to materialize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state through land confiscation in favor of expanding settlements."



Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians have stopped since March 2014. The Palestinians want to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.