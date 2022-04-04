Pakistan: National Assembly Dissolved by President

Arif Alvi, Pakistan's President, dissolved the country's National Assembly, also known as the Lower House of Parliament after a motion of no-confidence issued by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan was deemed unconstitutional.

During Sunday's session convened to vote on the no-confidence motion, the Pakistani Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry, said that the motion is an "effective operation of regime change by a foreign government" in support of local parties to seize the Pakistani government.

The Information Minister highlighted the Constitutional legislation, which requests every Pakistani citizen to be loyal to the country rather than a foreign power, referring to the validity of the motion brought on the directives of a foreign power. In light of Chaudhry's argumentation, Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker who was leading the session, dismissed the motion, supported by article 5 of the Constitution that "no foreign government is allowed to conduct regime change operations against an elected government."

Once the session was over, Prime Minister Khan said in a televised speech that he advised the Pakistani President to disintegrate the National Assembly, suggesting the establishment of calling for an interim government before going for fresh elections. "Today, the deputy speaker foiled that agenda by rejecting the no-confidence motion... A conspiracy was being hatched ... The nation will not let such kind of conspiracies succeed," said Khan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blocked attempts to remove him from power on Sunday by dissolving Pakistan’s National Assembly and calling for new elections. https://t.co/ZLMDoRGYeG - democracynow — NonviolenceNY (@NonviolenceNY) April 4, 2022

The Pakistani people would choose a government through the elections, said the Prime Minister, adding that no foreign country should interfere or concentrate on Pakistan's national affairs. "I want to tell my nation to start preparing for elections and not let any foreign power decide the future of Pakistan."