Pakistan, Iran Agree to Strengthen Peace Efforts in Afghanistan

The two nations reviewed the spectrum of relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

It was informed on Wednesday that representatives of Pakistan and Iran have agreed to closely coordinate at the bilateral and regional levels efforts to reinforce peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The understanding was reached during the 11th session of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both sides agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level exchanges and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistan and Iran hold wide-ranging bilateral talks, with a focus on border security and regional stability (read: Afghanistan). Deputy Iranian FM Ali Bagheri Kani led Iran's delegation, Pakistan's was led by FS Sohail Mahmood. https://t.co/CQLQwfKNsI — Asad Hashim (@AsadHashim) October 6, 2021

The two nations reviewed the spectrum of relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

They also expressed satisfaction at mutual cooperation at multilateral meetings and reaffirmed the resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of common interest.