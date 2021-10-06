    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Afghanistan

Pakistan, Iran Agree to Strengthen Peace Efforts in Afghanistan

  • Pakistan and Iran have held wide-ranging bilateral talks on a broad spectrum of topics, including the regional security situation since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and border security.

    Pakistan and Iran have held wide-ranging bilateral talks on a broad spectrum of topics, including the regional security situation since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and border security. | Photo: Twitter @WorldNBC1

Published 6 October 2021 (3 hours 51 minutes ago)
Opinion

The two nations reviewed the spectrum of relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

It was informed on Wednesday that representatives of Pakistan and Iran have agreed to closely coordinate at the bilateral and regional levels efforts to reinforce peace and stability in Afghanistan.

RELATED:

Top US General Calls Afghan War ‘Strategic Failure’

The understanding was reached during the 11th session of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both sides agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level exchanges and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The two nations reviewed the spectrum of relations in all areas, including political, economic, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

They also expressed satisfaction at mutual cooperation at multilateral meetings and reaffirmed the resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of common interest.

Tags

Iran Pakistan Afghanistan Afghan War Taliban

PL
by teleSUR/capc-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.