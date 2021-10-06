Pakistan, Iran Agree to Strengthen Peace Efforts in Afghanistan

The understanding was reached during the 11th session of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.
Both sides agreed to maintain the current momentum of high-level exchanges and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.
Pakistan and Iran hold wide-ranging bilateral talks, with a focus on border security and regional stability (read: Afghanistan). Deputy Iranian FM Ali Bagheri Kani led Iran's delegation, Pakistan's was led by FS Sohail Mahmood. https://t.co/CQLQwfKNsI