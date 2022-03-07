    • Live
China Offers Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

    China's government extends condolences to Pakistan over the recent terrorist attack. Mar. 7, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@CGTNOfficial

Published 7 March 2022 (15 hours 40 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Monday, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping sent his condolences to the Pakistani President over the recent terrorists attack.

On Monday, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, extended his condolences via message to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over the recent terrorist attack in Pakistan.

Xi exposed in the message he was shocked at the news of the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which led to many casualties. The Chinese government and people extended their sadness for the incident victims, their families, and the injured.

The President noted that the Chinese party condemned the attack and prized the efforts of the Pakistani government to strike terrorism, intended to keep the national stability and protect people's lives.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang expressed his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan via message on Monday over the attack.

Last Friday, a bomb exploded inside a Shia mosque in the north of Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar, resulting in at least 62 deaths and more than a dozen wounded.

Tags

Pakistan China Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

People

Xi Jinping Arif Alvi

Xinhua/ Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
