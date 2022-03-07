China Offers Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

On Monday, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, extended his condolences via message to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over the recent terrorist attack in Pakistan.
Xi exposed in the message he was shocked at the news of the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which led to many casualties. The Chinese government and people extended their sadness for the incident victims, their families, and the injured.
The President noted that the Chinese party condemned the attack and prized the efforts of the Pakistani government to strike terrorism, intended to keep the national stability and protect people's lives.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang expressed his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan via message on Monday over the attack.
Last Friday, a bomb exploded inside a Shia mosque in the north of Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar, resulting in at least 62 deaths and more than a dozen wounded.