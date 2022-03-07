China Offers Condolences Over Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

On Monday, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping sent his condolences to the Pakistani President over the recent terrorists attack.

On Monday, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, extended his condolences via message to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over the recent terrorist attack in Pakistan.

Xi exposed in the message he was shocked at the news of the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which led to many casualties. The Chinese government and people extended their sadness for the incident victims, their families, and the injured.

The President noted that the Chinese party condemned the attack and prized the efforts of the Pakistani government to strike terrorism, intended to keep the national stability and protect people's lives.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang expressed his condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan via message on Monday over the attack.

Chinese Top Leadership strongly condemns the Peshawar terrorist attack & firmly supports efforts made by the Pakistan to fight against Terrorism.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang & FM Wang Yi sent condolences messages to their Pakistani counterpart. pic.twitter.com/b29WnKEfK3 — China-Pakistan Friendship (@DostiChina) March 7, 2022

Last Friday, a bomb exploded inside a Shia mosque in the north of Pakistan, in the city of Peshawar, resulting in at least 62 deaths and more than a dozen wounded.