Pakistan Urges the US and Allies To Engage With the Taliban

"We will have a humanitarian crisis, we will have instability and we will have a security vacuum that terrorists may fill, again targeting Pakistan first and the western world second," Yusuf added.

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that western nations involved in the Afghan conflict should engage with the Taliban to guarantee the formation of an inclusive government.

"If the world repeats the mistakes of the 90s, the results will not be better than last time. If we again find the easy path and say ‘we are done and out of here,’ the international legitimacy of the western world will disappear in one second," the official said.

A meeting of the NSC chaired by PM Imran Khan was convened today to deliberate on the emerging situation in Afghanistan. It was noted that Pak remains committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward representing all Afg ethnic groups. https://t.co/fATywCuvAI — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) August 16, 2021

Moreover, Pakistan remarked that it is struggling to offer asylum to thousands of refugees at its border with Afghanistan and a stable political system in Afghanistan would ease such crisis.

