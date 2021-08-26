    • Live
Pakistan Urges the US and Allies To Engage With the Taliban

Published 26 August 2021
"We will have a humanitarian crisis, we will have instability and we will have a security vacuum that terrorists may fill, again targeting Pakistan first and the western world second," Yusuf added. 

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that western nations involved in the Afghan conflict should engage with the Taliban to guarantee the formation of an inclusive government.

"If the world repeats the mistakes of the 90s, the results will not be better than last time. If we again find the easy path and say ‘we are done and out of here,’ the international legitimacy of the western world will disappear in one second," the official said.

"We will have a humanitarian crisis, we will have instability and we will have a security vacuum that terrorists may fill, again targeting Pakistan first and the western world second," Yusuf added.

Moreover, Pakistan remarked that it is struggling to offer asylum to thousands of refugees at its border with Afghanistan and a stable political system in Afghanistan would ease such crisis.


 

by teleSUR/esf-MS
