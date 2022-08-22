Over a Thousand Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Peru

According to Minsa, there are 1 188 confirmed cases nationwide, of which 973 are registered in the capital, Lima.
Health authorities issued warnings given the high rate of infection affecting homosexual men.
Of the total confirmed cases, 1 119 are reported to be men, that is, 99.2 percent. Only nine cases are women, 0.80 percent, Minsa said.
There are 775 male homosexual patients, representing 68.7 percent, 105 heterosexual patients, 9.31 percent and 248 patients, 22 percent, whose sexual orientation is unknown.
Peru exceeded one thousand cases of monkeypox:
✔ Minister of Health Jorge López confirmed that the disease is registered in 16 regions, including Lima, Ica, Cajamarca, Piura, Cusco, Junín and Arequipa
✔ Official denied that there are 11 million vaccines against COVID-19 in disuse.
Peru's Health Ministry also requested to avoid stigmatizing the disease, claiming that it makes no distinction on the basis of sexual orientation.