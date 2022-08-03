Peru: the Ministers Council President Anibal Torres Resigns

His resignation occurs at a time when the National Prosecutor's Office is investigating President Pedro Castillo for five cases of alleged corruption.

Through an open letter published on Wednesday, the President of the Council of Ministers, Anibal Torres, placed his position at the disposal of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, arguing "personal reasons" and recalling that he has served the "most neglected and forgotten people."

Torres entered the Castillo administration as Justice Minister in 2021 and then took over as chief of staff on February 8. During that time, the cabinet racked up 60 changes in ministry leaderships.

In his letter addressed to the head of state, Torres thanked Castillo for the trust placed in him, indicated that he would return to his work as a professor, and wished the president "the best of success in managing him."

With the departure of the prime minister, all the members of the cabinet must present their resignation to Castillo, who will be in a position to make all the modifications that he considers pertinent in the Executive.

Torres' resignation comes at a difficult time for Castillo, who is being investigated by the Nation's Prosecutor Patricia Benavides in five cases of alleged corruption. The Peruvian president is accused of charges such as leading a criminal organization within the Executive

Two of the main implicated in these cases, the former Transportation Minister Juan Silva and Castillo's nephew Fray Vasquez, are fugitives from justice. Currently, the National Police maintains a reward for their location and capture.

After Torres's resignation became known, lawmaker Edgar Tello said that his departure is a "very important loss" and asked Castillo that his successor be a person with the capacity for dialogue so that he or she can detect the problems afflicting Peruvians.