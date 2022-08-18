Peru: Over Half of Monkeypox Patients Are HIV Positive

Over 60 percent of patients infected with the monkeypox virus have HIV/AIDS, according to Peru's Ministry of Health (Minsa).

Minsa reported that 63.5 percent of patients, or 566 cases, are HIV-positive, 14.6 percent (130 cases) are HIV-negative and 21.9 percent (195 cases) are unknown.

The country's Ministry of Health report puts the number of people infected with the monkeypox virus at 891, of whom 885 are men, and 6 are women.

It also detailed that 604 are homosexual men, 72 are heterosexual, and 215 have no known sexual orientation. In addition, the ministry said that 18 percent of the total patients had a history of syphilis in the last year.

Minsa has issued warnings given the high number of homosexual men infected with the virus, at the same time urged not to stigmatize the disease noting that anyone can be infected regardless of their sexual orientation.

GIVAR. More prevention, less stigmatization! Having HIV does not put you at increased risk for monkeypox. Minsa_Peru Defensoria_Peru SuSaludPeru

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported more than 35 000 patients infected with the monkeypox virus and 12 deaths.