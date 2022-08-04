Peru: Castillo Denied Leave to Attend Colombian Inauguration

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The plenary of the Peruvian Congress denied on Thursday the permission requested by the president of that country, Pedro Castillo, to travel to Bogota to attend the inauguration of the head of state-elect Gustavo Petro.
"With 67 votes against, the plenary of Congress did not approve Legislative Resolution Project 2741, which authorizes the president of the Republic to leave the national territory from August 6 to 8, 2022," the parliament informed through its Twitter account.