Peru: Castillo Denied Leave to Attend Colombian Inauguration

The plenary of the Peruvian Congress denied on Thursday the permission requested by the president of that country, Pedro Castillo, to travel to Bogota to attend the inauguration of the head of state-elect Gustavo Petro.

"With 67 votes against, the plenary of Congress did not approve Legislative Resolution Project 2741, which authorizes the president of the Republic to leave the national territory from August 6 to 8, 2022," the parliament informed through its Twitter account.

At the beginning of this week, the president requested the Legislative's permission to attend the inauguration of the Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro this Sunday.

However, the plenary rejected it, with several representatives arguing that the head of state could be seeking to flee the country due to the complicated judicial situation he is going through.

To date, Castillo has four criminal tax investigations for alleged corruption crimes in his government; he also has another in the civil court for an alleged crime committed in 2012.

