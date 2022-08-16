16 Tons of Seized Drugs To Be Destroyed in Peru

Peru's Ministry of Interior began Tuesday the incineration process of more than 16 tons of drugs seized by the Peruvian National Police (PNP).

According to the Interior Ministry (Mininter), this marks the second drug destruction process of the current year.

The drugs were seized between April and June 2022 and had been stored in the official warehouse of the Ministry of the Interior.

The drugs seized include over 4 tons of cocaine base paste, almost 400 000 kilos of cocaine base paste with the mixture, 5.7 tons of cocaine hydrochloride, and 355 174 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride with mixtures. Also, 5.6 tons of marijuana and 0.59 kilos of amphetamine derivatives, the Mininter said.

The anti-drug trafficking operations were carried out in Junin, Ayacucho, Lima, Huanuco, Puno, Amazonas, and Ucayali departments.

#Mininter incinera más de 16 toneladas de droga

�� #AHORA | El viceministro de Orden Interno, Abel Gamarra, participa en el segundo proceso de destrucción de drogas del 2022. La ilegal mercancía fue decomisada por la @PoliciaPeru en operativos realizados a nivel nacional. pic.twitter.com/0LraJ3B7NG — Ministerio del Interior ���� (@MininterPeru) August 16, 2022

Mininter incinerates more than 16 tons of drugs. The Vice Minister of Internal Order, Abel Gamarra, participates in the second drug destruction process of 2022. The Peruvian National Police seized the illegal merchandise

in operations carried out nationwide.

The Vice Minister of Internal Order of the Ministry of the Interior, Abel Gamarra, expressed the commitment "to strengthen the constant fight against criminal organizations."

Gamarra said that the incineration process responds to the government's comprehensive policy to fight against illicit drug trafficking.

The National Police's Anti-Drug Director, General Deny Rodríguez, reported that to date, 60 criminal organizations engaged in illicit drug trafficking had been dismantled.