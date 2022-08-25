Over 9 000 Monkeypox Vaccines Expected To Reach Peru

The Peruvian Minister of Health Jorge López announced more than 9 000 monkeypox vaccines are expected to arrive in the country.

This comes through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which managed to acquire 100 000 for distribution throughout Latin America.

So far, a total of 1 257 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Peru in 16 regions, with Metropolitan Lima being the most affected (1 031), Callao (82), and La Libertad (54).

The Health Minister said, "the procedures are being carried out, we should already have the answer, the documentation has been sent to PAHO. We are waiting for the response of the schedule and when the vaccines will arrive."

López called to work on prevention and said there had been talks with the mayors of Metropolitan Lima to reinforce preventive actions in discos, bars, and saunas, places that have been sources of infection.

��El Ministerio de Salud informa que 630 personas han sido dadas de alta por #ViruelaDelMono y se han detectado 50 casos nuevos y todos vienen recibiendo asistencia médica. Se viene realizando seguimiento a sus contactos. pic.twitter.com/bPNIzLMyNM — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) August 25, 2022

The Ministry of Health reports that 630 people have been discharged by monkeypox and 50 new cases have been detected, and all are receiving medical assistance. Contacts are being followed up.

Brazil has the highest number of confirmed cases in Latin America, with over 4 000. It is followed by Peru, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23, given the increase in cases worldwide, reported in some 95 countries.