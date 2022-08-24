Venezuela: First Two Monkeypox Cases Confirmed

Venezuelan health authorities have announced that two cases of monkeypox in the country were detected.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jimenez, said, "thanks to the efficiency of our epidemiological surveillance system, two positive cases of simian smallpox were detected in time in Venezuela."

According to the minister, the two patients are travelers from Brazil and Peru. Jimenez said the National Institute of Hygiene Rafael Rangel and the Ministry of Health are following up on the cases.

The official added that both patients receive proper medical attention, and an evaluation of close contacts is being carried out.

The minister also appealed to the population to comply with prevention and biosecurity measures to avoid a possible spread of the disease.

#24Ago | Gobierno confirmó dos casos de la viruela del mono en Venezuela. Según la información, ambos pacientes son viajeros: uno proveniente de Brasil y el otro de Perú. pic.twitter.com/IGoN8GQWJ1 — Adulto Joven 88.1 FM (@adultojovenfm) August 24, 2022

Brazil tops the list in Latin America as third globally, with more than 3 800 confirmed cases, followed by Peru, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency with an increase in cases worldwide, reported in 95 countries.