Cuba Advances at Centrobasket Women’s Championships 2022

The Cuban women's basketball selection has defeated the Salvadorans (66-48) in a game they controlled from end to end, winning their ticket to the Semifinals of the Centrobasket Women's Basketball Championships 2022, taking place in Mexico, and one of the four berths to the FIBA AmeriCup Women 2023.
The cuban team, coached by Márgaro Pedroso, dominated their opponent in all facets of the game, by winning all three halves (14-12; 38-29; 48-37).
The keys that tipped the scales for the Antilleans were the points in the paint (44-18), rebounds (47-23) and the contribution from the bench (31-9).
Despite the poor performance from more than nine meters (1/10) of the Cubans, they took advantage of the errors (19) of the Salvadorans to convert them into points (20).
The most outstanding players for the winners were Nahomis Vargas (with a double-double 17/12), Suanly Tanis, who contributed 11 points and 5 assists, while Isabela Jourdain was one rebound away from a double-double after scoring 10 points.
Meanwhile, Melissa Despaigne pulled down 10 boards to shore up Cuba's dominance in the paint.
For the losers, Hillary Martinez scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, seconded by Emily Tevez's 13 boards and 5 boards, but they were not enough to beat the Cubans.
The team from the Greater Antilles, along with Mexico, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, will be going to the Semifinals and the ticket to the FIBA AmeriCup Women 2023.
Today at 6:00 pm, the islanders will face the Puerto Ricans, who finished the Group Phase undefeated (3-0) and were solid in all facets of the game. Mexico, also undefeated, will face the Dominican Republic in search of the other finalist at 9:00 p.m. local time.