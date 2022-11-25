'Fidel Forever!' Says Cuba on the Anniversary of His Death

His anti-imperialist, anti-colonial, anti-racist, internationalist, and environmentalist thought will forever be banners for the struggles of progressive forces in the world.

On Friday, young Cubans will hold an artistic evening at the University of Havana to remember the leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The tribute was organized by the Union of Young Communists (UJC) and the University Student Federation (FEU), which called for the dissemination of messages on social networks remembering the guerrilla hero between 6:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

These messages will use the hashtag #FidelPorSiempre (Fidel forever), a motto that seeks to highlight the permanent presence of the Cuban hero in all those who continue to fight for justice and equity around the world.

"His anti-imperialist, anti-colonial, anti-racist, internationalist and environmentalist thought will forever be banners for the current and future struggles of progressive forces in the world," tweeted Giraldo Martin Lazo, a Cuban citizen.

“Although we are far from Cuba, we always feel the Commander in Chief very much alive. His revolutionary legacy is a heritage for all humankind. His ideas are not only alive but they acquire greater value every day,” Cuban President Diaz-Canel said from China.

"#Fidel Castro el hermano presidente, el insigne luchador, el guerrillero de la Sierra Maestra, el Libertador de #Cuba , el maestro y el padre de todos ¡Fidel Castro! ¡Qué viva Fidel!"



Hugo Chávez, 15/11/2012 pic.twitter.com/x5jUxIPuwK — ��Nayla Verónica ���� (@NaylaVeronicaQb) November 25, 2022

The tweet reads, "Fidel Castro, the brother president, the distinguished fighter, the Sierra Maestra guerrilla, the Liberator of Cuba, the teacher and the father of all. Fidel Castro! Long live Fidel!": Hugo Chavez, Nov. 15, 2012.

Simultaneously, the "Festival of Nationalities" will be held at the Latin American School of Medicine in Havana, an international center created by Fidel Castro where thousands of citizens from all over the world have studied since 1999.

On Thursday, on the eve of the commemoration of the death of the Revolutionary leader, the Cuba-U.S. Youth Friendship Meeting denounced the economic blockade that the White House has maintained against Cuba for over 60 years.

