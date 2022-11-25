Cuban President Meets With Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing. Their conversation took place in the context of an international tour in which the Cuban President previously visited Algeria, Russia and Türkiye.

China and Cuba enjoy a profound traditional friendship and have always been committed to mutual trust and close coordination, Li said, adding that China will continue, as always, to support Cuba in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

China is willing to make joint efforts with Cuba to intensify high-level exchanges, expand pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and will continue to support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns to push for new progress in China-Cuba ties, he added.

Li noted that China is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies and exchange of governance experience with Cuba, and will continue to provide assistance and support to Cuba within its capacity.

30 years ago today (24 Nov), the first UN vote calling for an end to the US blockade took place. The 1992 vote saw 59 countries in support, 3 against (US, Israel, Romania) and 71 abstentions.



In 2022 the vote was 185 in favour, with just the US and Israel against. #LetCubaLive pic.twitter.com/uM7jVZbv04 — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) November 24, 2022

The two sides should make good use of cooperation mechanisms such as the economic and trade mixed committee to promote sustained growth of bilateral trade, deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as agriculture and infrastructure, and actively explore new areas of cooperation such as e-commerce and clean energy to achieve win-win results, Li said.

Diaz-Canel thanked China for providing strong support to Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, working for economic and social development, and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with China in key areas such as economy, trade, finance, fisheries, digital economy, clean energy and infrastructure to better cope with complex situations and severe challenges, and push bilateral relations to a new high.



Important consensus was reached during official talks between presidents @DiazCanelB and Xi Jinping, with the common purpose of continuing to strengthen the excellent political relations and deepening economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties between #Cuba and #China pic.twitter.com/z4tzQax91e — Ulises Arranz Fernández (@arranz_ulises) November 25, 2022

On Friday, Diaz-Canel also met with Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. Noting that China and Cuba are good friends, comrades, and brothers, the NPC lawmaker said China firmly supports Cuba in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence and oppose foreign interference.

China is ready to work with Cuba to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to further advance relations between the two countries and parties, Li pointed out, adding that NPC is willing to further enhance exchanges and cooperation with Cuba's legislature to provide legal guarantees for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Diaz-Canel said Cuba is willing to see China achieves national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization and hopes to further deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.