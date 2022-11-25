China: Xi Jinping Holds Talks With Cuban President

The Asian nation will continue to firmly support the Cuban revolution in defending its sovereignty and opposing external blockade.

On Friday, President Xi Jinping held talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Great Palace of the Pueblo of Beijing, where both leaders analyzed the prospects for bilateral cooperation between their nations.

"Cuba is the first country in the Western Hemisphere that established diplomatic relations with China. Our ties have become an example of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries, as well as an example of sincere mutual assistance between developing countries," Xi said.

The Chinese leader stressed that his country will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing external interference and blockade.

Xi added that China is ready to work with Cuba to implement the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative and jointly promote world peace and development.

Cuba invented a successful lung cancer vaccine.



The US blockade is preventing it from exporting & saving millions of lives.



The blockade is genocidal. pic.twitter.com/qhotu6lm6d — Calla (@CallaWalsh) November 24, 2022

The Cuban president thanked Xi for the invitation to carry out this official visit to China and ratified the interests of his administration in strengthening friendship ties.

Since their meeting coincided with the 6th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro, Diaz-Canel recalled that the historic leader of the Cuban revolution held Xi in high esteem. With respect to the U.S. blockade, he expressed that his nation has the strength to face any adverse situation.

“We are convinced that we can overcome all these situations... We also count on the support of friendly countries, such as China”, he said.