Over 15,000 Families Affected by Heavy Rains in Bolivia

Authorities keep a red alert due to an increase in the river flows that can trigger floods.

Bolivia's Defense Deputy Minister Juan Calvimontes reported that 15,593 families were affected by recent rains nationwide, warning that flooding could continue in the upcoming days.

Damages were recorded in 48 municipalities where over 7,400 hectares of crops and 873 houses were affected.

The northern region of the La Paz department was one of the most critical areas due to rivers' overflowing, landslides, and blockages in urban areas.

Besides confirming the death of eight people, Calvimontes mentioned that a hundred families were relocated in shelters in attendance for reconstruction works in their homeplaces.

The Meteorology and Hydrology Service maintained a red alert due to waters' rising levels that may unleash floods in the Beni department.

Calvimontes also announced the allocation of a US$9 million budget which will be distributed among the Defense Ministry, the Rural Development Ministry, and the Environment Ministry to conduct the recovery operations.

He pointed out that urgent containment works are being carried out in the Tipuani municipality where two of the four dams collapsed.