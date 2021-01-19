Bolivia To Accuse 26 Police Officers Who Mutinied in 2019

They took part in actions that led to the coup against Evo Morales in November.

Bolivia's Decolonization Deputy Minister Pelagio Condori Monday filed a complaint against 26 police officers who incited a riot during the political turmoil experienced in the country in November 2019.

The complaint included Santa Cruz's ex-Police Commander Colonel Miguel Mercado and the National Police Commander General Vladimir Calderon who urged ex-President Evo Morales (2006-2019) to step down.

If the denunciation is accepted, Police Prosecutor's Office will summon the officers to present their declarations and establish the degree of participation in the riot.

As evidence, Condori presented a video in which several police officers called for support from their colleagues and confronted Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidates.

The officers are accused of dishonoring national symbols and the institution, instigating strikes as a measure of pressure, and committing physical aggression.

According to their disciplinary regime, police officers are prohibited from formulating collective petitions that are outside the law and making public ostentation of political militancy in their units.

"That year, the entire population witnessed the active participation of police officers in social conflicts, breaking the constitutional order, risking the country's internal peace and security," Condori said.