Bolivia

Bolivia Stands With Palestinian People, Choquehuanca Says
  • Bolivia, under the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leaders Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca, has continued the policy carried out by former president Evo Morales of full support to the Palestinian people.

Published 18 January 2021 (3 hours 46 minutes ago)
Opinion

Bolivia reaffirmed on Monday that Israel should be judged for its crimes against Palestinians as the world's peoples stand in support of illegally occupied Palestine.

RELATED:

Bolivia concreta compra de vacuna AstraZeneca contra Covid-19

During a virtual press conference by parliamentarians supporting the Palestinian cause, Bolivia's Vice-President David Choquehuanca stated that "the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, especially against civilians, especially women and children, should not be forgotten, but rather tried in an exemplary manner."

The conference, hosted by Iran, gathers representatives from Palestine, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Yemen, Algeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Bolivia, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, and South Africa.

Under the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Luis Arce, Bolivia has continued the policy carried out by former president Evo Morales of full support to the Palestinian people. "In this new time, the occupation must end. The question of the Palestinian refugees must be resolved with justice," Choquehuanca said.

Hispan TV
by teleSUR/esf-MS
