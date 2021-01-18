Bolivia Stands With Palestinian People, Choquehuanca Says

During a virtual press conference by parliamentarians supporting the Palestinian cause, Bolivia's Vice-President David Choquehuanca stated that "the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, especially against civilians, especially women and children, should not be forgotten, but rather tried in an exemplary manner."

Bolivia reaffirmed on Monday that Israel should be judged for its crimes against Palestinians as the world's peoples stand in support of illegally occupied Palestine.

During a virtual press conference by parliamentarians supporting the Palestinian cause, Bolivia's Vice-President David Choquehuanca stated that "the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, especially against civilians, especially women and children, should not be forgotten, but rather tried in an exemplary manner."

This ban comes less than 2 weeks after 60 Israeli high school students refused to enlist in the Israeli Occupation Army, and less than 1 week after B'Tselem declared the Israeli government an apartheid regime. They can try, but they can't ban the truth. https://t.co/v8eQsoZZRG — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) January 18, 2021

The conference, hosted by Iran, gathers representatives from Palestine, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Yemen, Algeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Bolivia, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, and South Africa.

Under the government of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Luis Arce, Bolivia has continued the policy carried out by former president Evo Morales of full support to the Palestinian people. "In this new time, the occupation must end. The question of the Palestinian refugees must be resolved with justice," Choquehuanca said.