Heavy Rains Trigger Floods and Infrastructure Damage in Bolivia

Authorities reported that 13,000 families have been affected by the floods.

Bolivia's Civil Defense Deputy Minister Juan Calvimontes on Sunday reported that torrential rains unleashed flooding and infrastructure disasters in several urban and rural regions across the country.

"We have approximately 13,000 families affected by the flooding, four people dead, three of whom in Sucre and one in Cochabamba. We do not have reports on any missing persons," Calvimontes said.

Rainstorms mainly hit the Cochabamba department where the Duralit Canal overflowed causing mobility difficulties for at least 400 families.

Tiquipaya's Risk Management Unit (UGR) chief Roberto Campero confirmed that at least three important infrastructures were affected, including a dike set to prevent flooding.

Inundaciones en la localidad de Rumy Mayu afecta a viviendas aledañas. Los vecinos intentan proteger sus pertenencias ante la intensa lluvia registrada en la jornada de hoy.

The meme reads, "Floods in Rumy Mayu town affect nearby homes. Neighbors try to protect their belongings from the heavy rain."

In Pintumayo and Tolavi municipalities, bridges were totally damaged and draining activities were undertaken to avoid clogging. Likewise, cleaning staff intervened in Taquiña River's upper basin.

In Santa Cruz city, the rains caused the blocking of several avenues and the fall of trees.

On Wednesday, President Luis Arce's administration approved the 2021 National Emergency Plan (NEP) that included a budget of over US$9 million to prevent and respond to natural disasters.