Our Historical Truth Was Brought to ICJ: Venezuelan President

The Bolivarian nation took to the International Court of Justice documents demonstrating its position regarding the Essequibo territory.

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro asserted that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague the documents demonstrating Venezuela's position regarding the Essequibo region.

"We have brought the truth and it is conclusive. It is a historical, legal, and moral truth. Venezuela is defending its solid truth. We are not taking anything away from anyone. We are recovering from a fraud and dispossession. We have the historical reason," he emphasized.

"Venezuela has the best diplomatic, legal, and political team in the world to defend its interests. Firstly, in the document, Venezuela demonstrates that the International Court does not have jurisdiction to hear Guyana's unilateral lawsuit against our country. Secondly, the Court has erroneously claimed jurisdiction, violating the Geneva Agreement and international law, falsifying an alleged consent from Venezuela that has never existed and never will," Maduro said.

He also recalled that Venezuela is one of over 90 countries, among which are Guyana and Brazil, that do not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Justice Court.

Secret CIA military bases are “preparing for escalation” against the south and east of Venezuela from the Essequibo region, which is disputed with Guyana, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.



According to Maduro, Irfaan Ali "does not govern Guyana" and that "Guyana is… pic.twitter.com/Vq5H8c24Ut — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 4, 2024

The Venezuelan president explained that a country that does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ can be brought before this court only if it accepts in writing and publicly the jurisdiction of the International Court for the specific issue or claim to be addressed.

Maduro reiterated that the presentation of the "Historical Truth" document does not imply nor will it ever imply the recognition of the jurisdiction and competence of the Court in the controversy over the Essequibo, as this territorial dispute can only be resolved according to the terms of the Geneva Agreement, which is the only binding document according to international law.

"Guyana has no alternative. Sooner or later, Guyana will have to sit down to negotiate with Venezuela within the framework of the Geneva Agreement. Going to the International Court of Justice has been a deceitful and false illusion. It has been an erratic step by Guyana," the Venezuelan president said and reaffirmed his willingness to dialogue.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, presented on Monday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, what Caracas calls the historic position in relation to the border dispute with Guyana in the Essequibo. pic.twitter.com/iwZgJRAKrk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 8, 2024

Vice President Rodriguez confirmed that "over 40 maps were delivered demonstrating that this territory belonged solely to Venezuela from its inception. The British Empire never had title."

She also recalled the fraud of the 1899 Award and the 1897 Washington Treaty, indicating that it intends to be replicated "125 years later at the International Court of Justice where, by mandate of our people, we know that our historical position has been to not consent to the jurisdiction of the Court. What is being done today, 125 years later, is an attempt to validate a fraud, a crime as we told the Court. They want to validate the crime that occurred 125 years ago with a judgment of the International Court of Justice that Venezuela will not recognize or execute."

"The Geneva Agreement contemplates the resolution of the territorial dispute. It never implied returning to the fraud of the 1899 Award, which is a closed matter... The Geneva Agreement asks the parties to negotiate with each other to reach a practical and satisfactory solution. What follows is for Guyana to return to the negotiating table and stop threatening Venezuela with imperial powers. There is no other way," Rodriguez pointed out.