Venezuelan Congress Approves Law for the Defense of Essequibo

On Thursday, the National Assembly (AN) unanimously approved the Law for the Defense of the Guayana Esequiba, a territory rich in natural resources that is in dispute with Guyana.

The law creates the state of "Guayana Esequiba," which borders Guyana to the east and will be ruled by a governor appointed through elections. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will appoint an authority for the area.

The capital of the new state will temporarily be Tumeremo, a city located in the state of Bolivar. This city will function as the capital for Guayana Esequiba until Venezuela "reaches a practical and mutually acceptable solution with Guyana" over the disputed territory.

The National Assembly also determined that elected officials in the Guayana Esequiba state cannot be citizens who have adopted conducts that directly or indirectly favor or support Guyana's position to the detriment of Venezuela's claims over the Essequibo.

Venezuela celebra de pie y con su dignidad histórica incólume la aprobación, por la @Asamblea_Ven, del Proyecto de Ley para la Defensa de la Guayana Esequiba. Los venezolanos y las venezolanas nunca renunciaremos a nuestros legítimos derechos sobre el territorio de la Guayana…

The text reads, "Standing and with its historical dignity intact, Venezuela celebrates the approval by the National Assembly of the Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba. Venezuelan men and women will never renounce our legitimate rights over the Guayana Esequiba territory. This is what we expressed in the consultative referendum of December 3. Venezuela's sun rises in Essequibo!"

The law creates a fine system of up to US$108,611 to punish those who publish or distribute maps of Venezuela that do not show the Essequibo as an integral part of its territory.

It also sanctions fines of up to US$10,823 for those who refuse to provide the Venezuelan state with information considered necessary for the defense of the Guayana Esequiba.

Comprised of 22 articles, the law declares the nullity of the Paris Arbitration Award, a document with which Guyana seeks to legitimize the seizure of the Essequibo.

The norm will now be sent to the Supreme Justice Court to pronounce on its constitutionality, AN President Jorge Rodriguez said.

"The Assemby vindicates our people's right to defend our territory," legislator Diosdado Cabello said, greeting those who supported the historical claim over the Essequibo and rejected the pretensions of the U.S. and Exxon Mobil to strip Venezuela of its heritage.