Other Buyers for Russian Energy Other Than Europe - Peskov

"Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas," Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, speaking about falling demand in the EU.

Amid Europe's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, Peskov said Wednesday that other countries are willing to buy Russian energy.

"Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas, nor is it the only continent that needs natural gas to sustain rapid growth," said the Press Secretary.

European demand will be compensated by supply to regions around the world that "are developing much faster and have much more ambitious development programs."



Gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline suffered disruptions in early July due to technical issues related to turbine maintenance.

Europe has seen its energy crisis exacerbated by these disruptions in Russian gas supplies. Russia has said that Western sanctions have prevented proper maintenance of equipment and delivery of spare parts.

In this scenario, EU member states have agreed to curb their gas consumption this winter, with similar measures expected for electricity use.