Only 10 Percent of Peruvians Approve of President Boluarte

On Sunday, the Ipsos company published a survey that shows that 83 out of 100 Peruvians reject President Dina Boluarte's administration.

Over the last month, her approval percentage decreased from 14 to 10 percent, which is the lowest approval rating since Boluarte was appointed as President by Congress in Dec. 2022.

The dissatisfaction of citizens with the performance of the Peruvian authorities is also reflected in other areas of government. For example, 74 percent of those interviewed reject the president of the Council of Ministers Alberto Otarola.

To arrive at these results, IPSOS requested the opinions of 1,209 people over 18 years of age belonging to all socioeconomic strata. Carried out between Nov. 9 and 10, this survey has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

Peruvians celebrated Independence Day in July 28 in the streets demanding the return to democracy and the resignation of de facto leader Dina Boluarte.



On Sunday, the DATUM company also published another survey according to which 94 percent of Peruvians stated that they do not see any change in citizen security, despite the declaration of emergency decreed by the Boluarte administration in September.

In this survey, 74 percent of citizens said they felt exposed to robberies or assaults on the streets. Two months after the declaration of emergency in Lima and the region of Piura, only 5 percent of Peruvians believe that crime was being reduced.

In the north of the country, where cases of extortion, contract killings and human trafficking have been reported, citizen dissatisfaction is even greater because 96 percent of residents consider that the Boluarte regime has not managed to improve the situation at all.

For 83 percent of those surveyed by Datum, her performance in the fight against insecurity is disapproving, since only 13 percent support it, and 4 percent do not know how to answer.

The DATUM survey was applied to a sample of 1,205 people nationwide, between Nov. 3 and 7, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

