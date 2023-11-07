Javier González-Olaechea, Peru’s New Foreign Minister

His appointment comes a day after Ana Cecilia Gervasi submitted her letter of resignation amidst criticism for the failed meeting in Washington between Boluarte and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appointed, on Tuesday, Javier González-Olaechea as the country's new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

González-Olaechea was sworn in during a ceremony held at the Government Palace, in the capital city of Lima. The President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, and the other ministers of State were present in the ceremony.

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs holds a degree in Political Science with a specialization in International Relations. He becomes the second Foreign Minister of Boluarte, who assumed the Presidency of Peru on December 7, 2022, after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo.

He has served as advisor to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, as well as in the portfolios of Labor, Interior and Energy and Mines.

El ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Javier González-Olaechea afirmó que mantendrá un contacto constante con los medios de comunicación para informar los puntos centrales de la política internacional del actual gobierno. https://t.co/STMYYgqvM9 pic.twitter.com/bQcNHmqjui — Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) November 8, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea, affirmed that he will maintain constant contact with the media to inform them of the main points of the current government's international policy."

González-Olaechea has also served as an executive member of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

In statements to the press after the sworn in ceremony, the new minister said he would immediately go to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to learn details about the upcoming agendas.

He also conveyed his greetings to the Parliament and expressed "with all cordiality to the 130 congressmen that the new Chancellor of the Republic is at the disposal of the Legislative Power."

His appointment comes a day after Ana Cecilia Gervasi submitted her letter of resignation amidst criticism for the failed meeting in Washington between Boluarte and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden. The Peruvian government had announced the bilateral meeting in advance.