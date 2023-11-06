Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Submits Resignation Letter

Gervasi was summoned to the plenary session of the Congress this Tuesday.

Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, resigned on Monday amid criticism for a failed meeting between President Dina Boluarte and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington.

"During my tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs we have managed to reposition Peru as a solid and reliable country that exercises leadership in integration processes (...) Having closed that cycle, I am submitting to you, Madam President, my resignation," said Gervasio in a letter addressed to Boluarte.

The President of the Council of Ministers Alberto Otarola confirmed Gervasi's resignation. In a press conference from the Government Palace in Lima, he said his replacement would possibly be sworn on this Tuesday.

Otarola said that Gervasi "rose to the occasion, defended democracy in Peru and our rule of law in all international forums, and today she moves on to another stage in her professional life."

#ÚLTIMAHORA | El presidente del Consejo de Ministros de Perú, Alberto Otárola, confirma la renuncia de la canciller, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, tras una fallida reunión el pasado viernes entre la presidenta Dina Boluarte y el mandatario de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/c0p2vOSyXx — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 6, 2023

The tweet reads, "The President of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola, confirms the resignation of the Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, after a failed meeting last Friday between President Dina Boluarte and the President of the United States, Joe Biden."

Gervasi was summoned to the plenary session of the Congress this Tuesday to clarify "whether there really was a properly coordinated and scheduled bilateral meeting."

The meeting between Boluarte and Biden was scheduled for November 3, prior to the summit of the Alliance for Economic Prosperity of the Americas (APEP), but could not take place due to scheduling issues.

Local media reported that legislators from different parties blamed Gervasi for the non-conclusion of the meeting calling for her resignation.

Previously, the Foreign Minister said that all the information conveyed to Parliament was "truthful and supported by the agreements reached with the U.S. authorities."

In this regard, right-wing legislator, Alejandro Cavero said that "untrue information was provided to Congress to force a travel authorization that otherwise evidently would not have occurred, with which the political party responsible is the chancellor." Cavero had voted in favor of Boluarte's trip to the U.S., to supposedly meet with Biden.

For his part, the Peruvian ambassador to the U.S., Gustavo Meza Cuadra, also submitted his letter of resignation acknowledging his responsibility at the embassy in the preparation of the visit.