Peru: Congressmen File Impeachment Motion Against Boluarte

Dina Bolaurte is currently on an official visit to Germany, and on October 13 she will be in the Vatican and Italy, where she will meet with Pope Francis.

A group of Peruvian congressmen filed this Thursday an impeachment motion against President Dina Bolaurte on the constitutional grounds of permanent moral incapacity to hold office.

"The vacancy of Mrs. Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in the position of President of the Republic, for having incurred in the cause of permanent moral incapacity declared by the Congress," the legislators of the leftist bench point out in the document.

The 26 congressmen who sign the motion allege that Boluarte has violated article 115 of the Constitution by having traveled abroad without having vice presidents in office.

According to the mentioned article, when a president leaves the national territory, the first vice-president or in his absence, the second vice-president is in charge of the office.

The motion, promoted by Congressman Alex Flores, must be submitted to the parliamentary board of directors and then be voted by the plenary. In order for the motion to prosper, the vote of 40 percent of the incumbent congressmen is required. The Peruvian Congress is unicameral and is composed of 130 legislators.

��#Atención | Congresistas de las bancadas de Juntos por el Perú - Cambio Democrático, Acción Popular, Perú Libre, Perú Bicentenario, Concertación Nacional y otros no agrupados presentaron una nueva moción de vacancia contra Dina Boluarte por incapacidad moral permanente.



��La… pic.twitter.com/wkqz9zfKhZ — ���� Wayka (@WaykaPeru) October 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "Members of Congress from the benches of Together for Peru - Democratic Change, Popular Action, Free Peru, Bicentennial Peru, National Concertation and others not grouped together presented a new motion of vacancy against Dina Boluarte for permanent moral incapacity."

The current president came to power at the time she held the position of vice president, when Pedro Castillo was dismissed by Congress in December last year.

She assumed office by constitutional succession without having any vice-president. In June last year, Congress approved a law allowing the president to travel abroad and exercise the presidency remotely.

The impeachment request considers that the law passed by Congress is unconstitutional.

The motion request presented today comes on Boluarte's third trip abroad, since last August he left for the first time to attend the Amazon Summit in Brazil, after which he also traveled in September to the U.S., to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

New Day of Protest Against the Peruvian President and Congress

Several civil organizations take part in the protests called for today by the Front for the Recovery of Democracy (FCRD). "We cannot continue living in impunity, we cannot continue living with this injustice," said the organization's spokesperson, Lía Valderrama.

The FCRD groups 10 citizen collectives from different departments of the country. According to Valderrama, the march will take place this Thursday, mainly in the city of Lima.

The groups denounce the existence of a pact between the Congress and the Executive to establish a dictatorial government. They demand the resignation of Boluarte, the closing of Congress and the calling of new general elections.

Pasó en el Perú | Puno. En la ciudad de Puno, los representantes de las organizaciones sociales, como el Sutep, construcción civil, CGTP y la Fenate, confirmaron su participación en las protestas que se realizarán este jueves 12 de octubre.

�� Programa producido por La Red pic.twitter.com/siwliKJB4J — El Búho�� (@elbuho_pe) October 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "In the city of Puno, representatives of social organizations, such as Sutep, Civil Construction, CGTP and Fenate, confirmed their participation in the protests to be held this Thursday, October 12."

For its part, the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGTP) participating in the mobilizations said in a communiqué, that the union demands "the resignation of Boluarte for the murder of Peruvians in protest and the judicial persecution against social fighters, in addition to the governmental inefficiency demonstrated by the increase in the cost of living, the growing unemployment, the proliferation of organized crime gangs and hired killings".

They also demanded "that the motion for presidential vacancy presented before the Congress of the Republic be approved, and that the congressmen, especially those of the left, act with coherence, detaching themselves from personal ambitions and appetites, pretending to cling to their positions."

El Sindicato Unitario de Trabajadores de Telefónica del Perú (SUTTP) convoca a sus afiliados a movilizarse por la la democracia, los derechos sociales y laborales. | #SUTTP #12octubre #CGTP #FueraDinaBoluarte pic.twitter.com/Ag9yW8e8q2 — CGTP JOVEN (@JovenCgtp) October 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Unitary Union of Telefonica Workers of Peru (SUTTP) calls on its affiliates to mobilize for democracy, social and labor rights."

For his part, leader Jorge Pizarro, representative of the General Assembly of the Peoples, expressed his rejection regarding the current state of emergency in the historic center of Lima. "They have granted security powers, but we will only have repressive measures against mobilizations," said Pizarro.

So far, a day without incidents has been recorded, with mobilizations throughout the country. Dozens of people have gathered around downtown Lima.

MILES DE PERUANOS MARCHAN CONTRA DINA BOLUARTE Y SU RÉGIMEN MAFIOSO Y AUTORITARIO ������ pic.twitter.com/lymasNBkQM — La Línea (@lalineape) October 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "Thousands of Peruvians march against Dina Boluarte and her mafia-like authoritarian regime."

In the southern cities of Ayacucho and Tacna, groups of demonstrators walked the downtown streets.

Protests began early today in the province of Puno, where the strike started with the blockade of two important bridges in the region. Blockades have also been reported in Cajamarca and Arequipa, while a group of protesters from Ayacucho has announced its arrival in Lima.