Peru Eradicates Over 16,000 Ha of Illegal Coca Crops in 2023

According to the Peruvian Interior Ministry, the country's authorities have managed to eradicate a total of 16,391.53 hectares of illegal coca leaf crops so far this year.

The ministry recognixed in a statement the "successful and sustained operations" carried out with the support of the Special Project for the Control and Reduction of Coca Cultivation in Alto Huallaga (Corah) and the Anti-Drug Police.

It noted that with the support of the Anti-Drug Directorate of the National Police of Peru (Dirandro-PNP), actions have been developed in the operational areas of the departments of Ucayali, Pasco, Huánuco, San Martín and Loreto.

The last security tasks were executed in 8,581 plots located in the operational axes of the district of Constitución in Huánuco and in the city of Caballococha, Loreto.

#Loreto| Personal militar del Comando Operacional de la Amazonía a través de la 35° Brigada de Selva realiza acciones militares en apoyo a la Dirandro-PNP y al personal del Proyecto Especial “Control y Reducción del Cultivo de Coca en el Alto Huallaga” – Corah,...1/2 pic.twitter.com/4s7FNsioWH — COMANDO CONJUNTO (@CCFFAA_PERU) October 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "Military personnel of the Amazon Operational Command through the 35th Jungle Brigade carry out military actions in support of the Dirandro-PNP and the personnel of the Special Project "Control and Reduction of Coca Cultivation in Alto Huallaga" - Corah."

During the eradication of illegal coca leaf plantations, eight rustic laboratories, seven in Huánuco and one in Pasco, which were used for drug processing, were also destroyed.

According to the Special Project Corah, 5,096.64 hectares of illegal coca leaf crops were destroyed in Ucayali; 4,257.30 in San Martín; 3,726.13 in Huanuco; 2,109.16 in Pasco; and 860.70 in Loreto.

Corah added that the authorities work towards the reduction of the coca-growing area has neutralized the production of 153 metric tons of cocaine hydrochloride destined for illicit drug trafficking at the national and international level.

This year, the Ministry of the Interior plans to eradicate 25,000 hectares of coca leaf crops, focusing on the department of Ucayali, located in the central-eastern part of the country.