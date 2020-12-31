Officials from Bolivia's Coup Regime Will Be Put on Trial

The Bolivian justice system announced on Thursday that it will prosecute former officials of the de facto government for the illegal purchase of medical supplies under the pretext of using them against COVID-19, but whose real intention was to pocket the money.

Bolivian authorities will investigate members of Jeanine Áñez's executive, involved in these acts of corruption in the middle of the quarantine against the pandemic, Minister of Justice Iván Lima assured.

The official pointed out there is no documentation to withstand such acquisitions, about which some processes remain open, such as one referring to the purchase of some 300 defective respirators.



These piece of equipment, of Spanish and Chinese origin, were negotiated at premium prices and without meeting the technical specifications for the care of patients with COVID-19 in the country, Lima recalled.

Enviar nota no es hacer gestión, gobierno de @JeanineAnez no envío requisitos, dejando a nuestro país entre los pocos que no suscribieron el acuerdo: https://t.co/9fXCX4XFJD

Gob. de @LuchoXBolivia realizó en menos de dos meses las gestiones para cumplir requisitos para COVAX. — Benjamin Blanco (@BBlancoF) December 31, 2020

"Sending a note is not managing, Jeanine Anez government did not send requirements, leaving our country among the few that did not sign the agreement: https://gavi.org/sites/default/files/covid/pr/COVAX_CA_COIP_List_COVAX_PR_15-12.pdf

Arce's government met in less than two months the steps to meet requirements for COVAX."

According to the Minister, among the complaints are alleged negotiations to buy vaccines against the disease, about which "we have found nothing, no files, no information."



Lima suggested that these processes will take place in 2021 against those who caused economic damage to the State and, furrthermore, created deadly consequences for thousands of people who lost their lives due to a lack of medicines.