Bolivia To Repair Human Damages Caused by the Añez Regime

Bolivia's Justice Vice Minister Cesar Siles informed that his government is preparing two decrees to pardon at least 1,500 people who were politically persecuted by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

"One bill will allow pardon and amnesty for all citizens unjustly and illegally prosecuted. The other will allow their economic reparation," Siles explained.

The initiative was presented by the Justice Ministry before the Social and Economic Policy Analysis Unit. In the next few days, it will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers for their consideration.

The Justice Ministry informed that it is still drafting the decree that will provide economic aid, health insurance, and psychological care for all the persecuted and prosecuted.

Decree 4100 on Integral Reparation will offer compensation of over US$14,000 to the victims' families. Also, it will provide economic reparations to those who were injured or are suffering after-effects. "We are working quickly to repair the damages caused by the coup-based regime against innocent people and their families. There are injured," Siles said. Under the Añez regime, "thousands of people lost their jobs unjustifiably as their children were discriminated against in schools," the Vice Minister added.