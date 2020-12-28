Bolivia: Cochabamba Farmers Request a Lawsuit Against Añez

Indigenous farmers who grow coca for traditional uses demand that the coup-born leader be held accountable for crimes against humanity.

The Six Federations of the Cochabamba Tropics (CTF) held an assembly to demand justice for the victims of the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, which were committed by the coup-born government led by Jeanine Añez in 2019.

Chaired by the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Evo Morales, the CTF requested the activation of a lawsuit against Añez and other officials for crimes against humanity, including the deaths of 11 coca farmers.

Recalling that former Armed Forces chief General Sergio Orellana tried to prevent President Luis Arce's inauguration ceremony on Nov. 9, the CTF condemned the role played by security forces in the 2019 coup against Morales and demanded a reorientation of their activity.

"Within the Army, there are soldiers who not only respect and admire the MAS but are also anti-imperialists... We have to debate what to do with some officers who are subject to the U.S. empire," Morales said.

Bolivia is hosting a congress of Latin America's social movements, chaired by Evo Morales. The aim is to lead the unification and liberation of the continent, on the basis of 'plurinationalism' to reflect the diversity of the cultures of the people. pic.twitter.com/3LWBnM8d9g — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 18, 2020

The Cochabamba farmers requested the current Finance Ministry to present a report on the expenses carried out by the Añez regime.

The CTF also approved the creation of an anti-imperialist ideological training school for young people and supported the health protocols against COVID-19.

Regarding the 2021 sub-national elections, Morales highlighted that coca growers seek to achieve 100 percent of the councilors in the Cochabamba tropics and to secure their representatives in 300 municipalities.