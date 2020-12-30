Bolivia: President Arce Appoints New Top Military Command

"We entrust the new Military Command with contributing to this process of rebuilding trust between our Armed Forces and the Bolivian people," Arce said.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Tuesday appointed a new Military Command and called on the top officials to rebuild the people's confidence after the violent post-electoral events that took place in November 2019.

He appointed Cesar Vallejos as the new Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief and Augusto Garcia as General Staff Chief. The posts of Commander General were assigned to Miguel del Castillo (Army), Marcelo Heredia (Air Force), and Franz Baldivieso (Navy).

Taking the oath, Vallejos assured that the High Command would pursue the clarification of the 2019 massacres to hold accountable the perpetrators.

"In a sense of transparency and commitment to the country... we will do so without sparing any work or time," he stressed.

Cielo Veizaga is Bolivia's new Viceminister for Sport, making her the youngest member of the government.



She's 19 years old and captain of the national women's football team ⚽ Veizaga is from the Trópico of Cochabamba and is a prominent MAS supporter. pic.twitter.com/YiACojYo8t — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 18, 2020

During the U.S.-backed coup led by Jeanine Añez against the then-President Evo Morales, the country experienced in November 2019 a wave of violence that saw the occurrence of Sacaba, Cochabamba, and Senkata massacres in El Alto.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported that at least 20 people died as a result of police repression during the protest, while 28 people were submitted to arbitrary detention, torture, and other forms of ill-treatment.

There were also 94 cases of aggression against journalists and Ombudsman's office officials, while public figures used "violent and inflammatory" language and actions directed against Indigenous peoples.