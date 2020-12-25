Bolivia: President Arce Calls for Peace, Unity Among the People

Bolivia's President Luis Arce Friday called for peace and unity two months after the country took back its democracy from the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).
"Unity is more important than ever now that we are rebuilding the country after the coup and the COVID-19 pandemic," he said on the occasion of Christmas and New Year's celebrations.
Arce highlighted the people's role in restoring democracy after the October 18 elections, in which the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) got a resounding victory.
"Bolivians have proven to face any problem. Together we conquered the dream of having better days for our children. Together we will push the country forward," he assured.
The call for unity and reconciliation came after the government promoted projects to improve energy, public investment, and infrastructure to recover Bolivia's economy.
Following the coup d'état to former President Evo Morales in November 2019, "the Bolivian people lost their access to decent work, while the country lost its economic resources," he commented.
But now, "those days are over. There is no time to lose in rebuilding our future. Our Bolivian essence is invincible. When we act together, we are the owners of our destiny," Arce added.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAS militant also informed that the country has a vaccination plan that will kick off in the first quarter of 2021.
The first to be vaccinated will be health care workers, people with underlying medical conditions, and the elderly population.