Bolivia: President Arce Calls for Peace, Unity Among the People

The call comes when Bolivia is taking solid steps towards its economic recovery.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce Friday called for peace and unity two months after the country took back its democracy from the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez (2019-2020).

"Unity is more important than ever now that we are rebuilding the country after the coup and the COVID-19 pandemic," he said on the occasion of Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

Arce highlighted the people's role in restoring democracy after the October 18 elections, in which the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) got a resounding victory.

"Bolivians have proven to face any problem. Together we conquered the dream of having better days for our children. Together we will push the country forward," he assured.

The call for unity and reconciliation came after the government promoted projects to improve energy, public investment, and infrastructure to recover Bolivia's economy.