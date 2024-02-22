OECS Congratulates St. Lucia on Its 45th Independence Anniv

The Commission of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on Thursday congratulated the Government and people of Saint Lucia on their 45th anniversary of independence.

This year, Saint Lucia celebrates its independence under the theme "Douvan Ansanm (Going Forward Together): Building a Nation through Unity, Resilience and Creativity." The OECS Commission commemorated the occasion with a virtual flag-raising ceremony, featuring the Prime Minister of St. Lucia and the OECS Director General.

Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, said on this occasion, "We are very proud of our proven ability to successfully manage our foreign and domestic affairs and to have been able to work closely with our sister OECS countries to broaden and deepen functional cooperation between us in the interest of the overall development of the citizens of our sub-region."

He further noted the right of self-determination that "brought with it our independence from colonial rule, brought with it the right to pursue our national aspirations and full responsibility for all aspects of our development."

The Prime Minister highlighted the leading role of the OECS as an invaluable development partner and that it has played a pivotal role in the development of Saint Lucia since its formation in the early 1980s. "Over the years, we have governed our country by forging relationships with various organizations and countries in line with our shared values and principles and the expectations of our people," he said, reaffirming "Saint Lucia's unwavering commitment to this enduring partnership with our brothers and sisters in the OECS."

For his part, the Director-General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules said that Caribbean history shows that unity has been the cornerstone of progress. "It is always our unity and national will that gives us strength. Our ancestors, coming from diverse backgrounds, fought to lay a foundation for a society that would value harmony and mutual respect. Today, as we navigate the complexities of the modern world, unity should remain our guiding principle," he said.

Let us pledge, on this auspicious day, to renew our commitment to unity, to understand our differences, celebrate our diversity and forge a shared identity that is uniquely Saint Lucian," Jules added, stressing that the theme "Moving Forward Together: Building a Nation through Unity, Resilience and Creativity" is not just a reflection of where we have been; it is a call to action not just for St. Lucia, but for the entire OECS and the Caribbean.

In this regard, the Director General concluded by saying that "in a world where might is always right and power defines possibility, the survival of small states can only be assured by being stronger together. It is a reminder that the future of our nation is in our hands."