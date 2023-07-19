Saint Kitts and Nevis: Reform of Traffic Law

The Ministry of Traffic intends to design driver education programs with wide public dissemination. Raise the demands on the use of protection means and equipment on the road, such as seat belts, helmets, airbags, etc.

July brought an unusual increase in traffic accidents on the Caribbean island, causing several deaths. The Secretary of Traffic reported that from January to June of this year, 708 cases were reported in San Cristóbal with four fatalities, while Nieves reported 199 cases but no deaths.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Gart Wilkin, declared to the press that they are currently working on a reform of the Traffic Law.

The ministry's plan is to implement the widespread system of demerit points, under which offenders may lose their licenses. The drivers committing the offense will not be able to recover them after a long period of suspension and after being trained in safe driving courses.

“We are also revising the highway code to observe speed limits by introducing sleeping cops, also known as speed limits,” Wilkin added.

The plan to increase road safety is not only aimed at implementing a greater capacity to regulate accidents through laws but also at developing extensive work to prevent and protect citizens in general.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a tourist destination par excellence. In this sense, it attaches great importance to the high standards that evaluate not only the quality of the tourist service but also the security and protection indicators for visitors.

The country has great experience organizing tours and trips by car. Used and cheap car rentals are very popular. For the proper functioning of these tourist packages and the safety of drivers, the country implements a comprehensive system that includes the inspection of rental cars, the systematic importation of protective accessories, and their marketing at all levels.

Basseterre, the capital of the country, is the center of the main roads of San Cristóbal, such as those from Carlestown to Nevis. The country road is on the left. The speed limit is 40 km/h in urban areas, with special caution in school zones. In rural areas, the speed limit is 60 km/h.

The total length of the roads between the two islands is 320 kilometers. In 1999, it was estimated that 1,336 were paved and 184 had a rustic finish.